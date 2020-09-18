Friday September 18, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has been urged to visit Kisumu, but on conditions laid out by Raila Odinga and ODM.

According to Kisumu ODM Chairman, Ayiecho Olweny, the DP can visit the region when he pleases, but warned him against insulting former PM Raila Odinga while on his visit.

He noted that the party and Kisumu residents are not afraid of the DP.

He further called for peace during the visit, urging those who will attend to not cause fracas.

“If he brings goodies, take them but that does not mean that everyone who attends that function is his supporter.”

“This is Raila’s stronghold and will remain to be so no matter how many visits the DP makes to the region,” Olweny added.

Olweny’s statement comes as politicians hit the campaign trail, setting the mood for the 2022 General Elections.

DP Ruto and Raila have been at loggerheads, a situation which was worsened in 2018 following the highly popularized March 9th Handshake.

The unity deal between Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta seems to have elbowed out the DP who has been described as an absent member in the leadership he helped put together.

The latest bone of contention between Ruto and Raila has been the Building Bridges Initiative, which according to Raila, will end the cycle of post-poll violence after every election.

Ruto has laughed off the push to change the Constitution arguing that the public has more pressing needs.

The DP’s position mirrors his stance on constitutional changes in 2005 and 2010, which on both occasions ended up directly benefiting him.

