Monday September 14, 2020 – Meru Governor, Kiraitu Murungi, has urged Mt Kenya electorate to be united ahead of the 2022 presidential elections.

Speaking at a burial ceremony at Nkugwe village on Saturday, Kiraitu said that Gikuyu, Embu and Meru Association (Gema) should be united so that the region can plan a stable future once President Uhuru Kenyatta’s term ends in 2022.

Kiraitu said that though the region is populous, its large number of votes will be meaningless if leaders are divided into Kieleweke and Tanga Tanga factions.

The Meru County boss said that despite its large population, the region suffered under President Daniel Arap Moi.

“We suffered a lot during the Moi era.”

“It was during that period that Murang’a experienced a spike in jigger infestation and Nyeri experienced an illicit brews menace.”

“The coffee sector also collapsed,” he said

He concluded by appealing to the Mt Kenya Foundation to kick off efforts to unite the leaders so that the region can plan how to handle President Kenyatta’s exit in 2022.

