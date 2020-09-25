Friday September 25, 2020 – On Thursday morning, Twitter temporarily suspended the account of renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi.

Ahmednasir, who is popular for commenting on geopolitics and legal matters, has over 1.2 million followers and the suspension surprised many of his supporters because there was no official explanation.

But commenting on social media on Thursday, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen revealed why Ahmednasir‘s account was suspended.

Murkomen said that he had learnt from a reliable source that Ahmednasir‘s account was transferred to the Ministry of Defence.

“I hear from reliable sources that the twitter account of my friend @ahmednasirlaw has been transferred to the Ministry of Defence,” Kipchumba Murkomen has alleged.

There is an ongoing trend in the Executive where all senior departments are transferred to the Ministry of Defence.

Last month, Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) was moved from Agriculture to the Ministry of Defence while on Thursday, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed Kenya Air Force to take over police and parastatal planes.

Murkomen‘s comments were aimed at Uhuru who is transferring everything to the Ministry of Defence because there is little accountability in the Ministry.

