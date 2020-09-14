Monday September 14, 2020 – Former Kiambu County Governor, William Kabogo, has slammed COTU boss, Francis Awoli, for saying that President Uhuru Kenyatta is the man who will decide who Kikuyus will support for Presidency in 2022.

In an exclusive interview with a local daily on Sunday, Atwoli said that Uhuru is still the Mt Kenya kingpin and he is the man who will decide how the region will vote in 2022.

“If you came to my house today and talked to my children and wife over a political subject, whatever position they took, I would overturn it within minutes if it countered mine as the head of the family.”

“In that same regard, Ruto is just wasting time going to Central without Uhuru.”

“Uhuru will only need a week or less to undo all he’s achieved there in three years.”

“Our politics is based on kingpins,” Atwoli said.

However, Kabogo dismissed Atwoli’s remarks and told him that Kikuyus will vote with their conscience and they will not be forced by anybody to vote for anyone.

“Did I just read somewhere that Atwoli would overturn a political decision made by his children if it’s against his own?”

“Give us a break.”

“Every adult should vote their conscience.”

“Kura ni siri,” Kabogo said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST