Friday, September 18, 2020 – Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, has said that the revenue sharing formula that was passed did not help Mt Kenya residents.

After months of a standoff in the Senate characterised by arrests, claims of intimidation, bribery, blackmail and a record 10 adjournments, Senators struck a deal on Thursday and voted to approve the third basis for sharing revenue among Counties.

All the 41 elected Senators (delegations) present in the House voted unanimously to approve the formula in a session that saw factions, that have been warring for months, close ranks.

Nairobi, Nakuru, Kiambu and Turkana will get the lion’s share of Sh370 billion set to be allocated to the Counties in the next financial year.

In a long post on Thursday, Nyoro said the Mt Kenya region is the biggest loser in the new formula.

Here is what Ndindi Nyoro said.

REVENUE SHARE FALLACY – HOW MT KENYA REGION LOST: Disappointingly, Deep state & Senate have left Mt Kenya worse off than before. The “One Man, One Shilling, One Vote” has been torn into pieces and sold to the highest bidder. With the additional Ksh 53 Billion and shareable revenue of Ksh 370 Billion, Mt Kenya got a raw deal, we lost.

1. Our 11 counties namely Tharaka Nithi, Nyeri, Embu, Murang’a, Kiriyaga, Laikipia, Nyandarua, Meru, Kiambu, Nakuru & Satellite Lamu with a combined population of 10.78M got Ksh 74.9B. Meaning each resident got Ksh 6,800.

2. With Ksh 370B to share among counties, the National Per capita allocation is Ksh 7,890. At 6,800, Mt Kenya region was shortchanged.

3. Using the National Per Capita allocation as the baseline, we ought to have gotten Ksh 84B. We therefore got less Ksh 10 Billion.

4. Even on the additional Ksh 53 Billion which was ostensibly meant to right the past wrongs, we still got lower at Ksh 12.1 B against Ksh 12.2 B that was due to us.

Let me use MURANG’A as an example.

With a population of 1,056,640, we got Ksh 7.1 against our rightful share of Ksh 8.2 Billion. Meaning in regards to “One Man, One Vote, One Shilling”, Murang’a lost Ksh 1.1 Billion.

Comparatively, the counties of Isiolo, Sumburu, Wajir, Mandera, Turkana, Marsabit, Garissa, Kwale & Tana River with a population of 5.6M got Ksh 72.2 B. A population half that of Mt Kenya got almost the same money. Their Per capita allocation is Ksh 12,000 against the National Average of Ksh 7,800.

This is besides the fact that these counties benefit from the Equalization Fund.

Tana River still has a per Capita allocation of Ksh 20,000 against that of Mt Kenya at 6,800.

Isiolo & Samburu residents got Ksh 17,000 each against those of Mt Kenya at 6,800.

Turkana with a population of 926,000 got more money (12B) than Kiambu with a population of 2.4M (11B).

Kiambu has a per capita allocation of Ksh 4,500 against that of Tana River at Ksh 20,000.

Before we chest thump on “how we won”, let us all know that WE actually LOST. Mt Kenya region lost while we still have the “DEEP STATE and Serikali”. You can’t argue with facts. They are stubborn.

Disappointed.

We are African and Africa is our Business.

The Kenyan DAILY POST