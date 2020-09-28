Monday, 28 September 2020 – Kenya has recorded 53 more COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s caseload to 38,168.

The new cases were detected from a sample size of 1,107 tested in the last 24 hours, according to a statement from Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe.

The new cases consist of 50 Kenyans and three foreigners withthe youngest being a four-year-old and the oldest 76.

CS Kagwe also reported 60 more recoveries, 36 being patients from the home-based care system and 24 from various hospitals which raised the total to 24,681.

Sadly, nine more people have succumbed to the virus raising its toll to 700.

The distribution of the cases in counties is as follows: Nairobi 11, Meru 11, Kiambu 6, Uasin Gishu 6, Nakuru (4), Kajiado (3), Garissa (2), Busia (2), Laikipia (2), Machakos (2), Makueni (1), Embu (1), Kisumu (1) and Kwale (1).

The 11 cases in Nairobi are from Embakasi West and Lang’ata (2) cases each, Embakasi South, Kasarani, Kibra, Makadara, Roysambu, Starehe and Westlands (1) case each.

The Kenyan DAILY POST