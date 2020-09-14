Monday, September 14, 2020 – Fast rising Kenyan comic, Elsa Majimbo, is laughing all the way to the bank after she secured an endorsement deal with Rihanna’s leading fashion brand, Fenty.

The 19-year old journalism student, who has become an internet sensation with her witty jokes,has bagged other big deals before including working with Mac Cosmetics.

Taking to twitter, Elsa shared a clip modelling an array of Fenty eyewear and thanked Rihanna, who she calls her best friend for the opportunity.

Clearly, the sky is the limit for Elsa.

Watch the video below.

Weekend antics with Kenyan comic Elsa Majimbo @ElsaAngel19 wearing every shade of FENTY. Happy Sunday everyone! #FENTYFAMILY #FENTY pic.twitter.com/pSh7wHpch7 — FEИTY (@FentyOfficial) September 13, 2020

