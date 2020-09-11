Friday September 11, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy, William Ruto, and ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, have been the subject of intense scrutiny following their blatant disregard for Covid19 rules.

Uhuru caused a stir at Ruaka Shopping Centre on Wednesday after he made an unexpected stop while driving through the area.

Hundreds of people, majority of whom had no face masks on, flocked around his car, as he opened the sunroof and started addressing the multitude, urging them to be wary of the virus.

“We need to be cautious.”

“You have all seen how people are dying in other countries.”

“Let us first come together and beat this thing then I can open up the restrictions because I know the youth want jobs,” he said.

On the same day, Raila was spotted in Taita Taveta where he also managed to pull a huge crowd of local residents, before going on to make his address.

He primarily focused on drumming up support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

A day later (Thursday), his close ally and Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, joined him in Taveta.

Not to be left behind, DP Ruto took his team for a tour of Kisii, with photos of the mammoth crowd going viral.

Kenyans took to social media to question the level of risk the attendees were exposed to during these rallies, amidst the pandemic.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja was one of the very first to comment, as he questioned the double standards when it came to adhering to the Government’s directives on Covid19 preventive measures.

Senator Murkomen jokingly responded by quoting the famous line from the Animal Farm ‘all animals are equal, but some are more equal than others’.

