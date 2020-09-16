Wednesday, September 15, 2020 – Two years ago, Larry Madowo was unceremoniously kicked out of Nation Media Group’s NTV.

He would later join BBC as the Africa Business editor.

In 2019, he took a break to pursue a Master of Arts in Business and Economics Journalism from the Prestigious Columbia University in New York as a Knight-Bagehot Fellow.

He graduated in May this year and has since re-joined the BBC World as a US Correspondent.

Yesterday, he interviewed billionaire Microsoft founder and renowned philanthropist, Bill Gates, and Kenyans have taken to social media to shower him with praise for carrying the Kenyan flag high.













The Kenyan DAILY POST