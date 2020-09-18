Friday, September 18, 2020 – Kenyans have taken to social media to demand justice for Caleb Omwoyo alias Belac, a cyclist killed by Kenya Mpya bus near Safari Park hotel.

Caleb, 22, hails from Tente, Township Ward of Nyamira County, and was an Engineering student at the Technical University of Kenya (TUK)

He also sold bicycles and riding gears on the side.

His untimely death has put the Kenya Mpya Bus Company on the spot with netizens complaining that the buses are known to flaunt traffic rules because they are owned by a wealthy politician from Kirinyaga.

Kenyans and the cyclist community are calling for relevant authorities to take action against the rogue driver who took Caleb’s life.

They are also demanding for dedicated cyclist lanes on all Kenyan roads.

See Caleb’s photos below and the reaction from Kenyans.

















