Monday September 14, 2020 – Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala broke down in tears on Monday when he revealed that 5 police officers are trailing him with the sole aim of assassinating him.

In an emotional presentation to the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee and National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations Committee, Malala said that the five officers were from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

“I am a husband and a young father.”

“The most painful thing is that I am being accused of stage-managing my arrest on August 17,” he said while holding back tears.

The Senator was overcome with emotions as he narrated his frustration in having his security beefed up.

However, Kenyans on social media have thanked police for frustrating Malala saying the Senator was among a "pack of hyenas "'who sanitised Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru when she was impeached by the Assembly over corruption allegations in June."

