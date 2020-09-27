Sunday, September 27, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 244 new COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s caseload to 38,115.

The new cases, which represent a surge in new infections, were detected from a sample of 3,707 in the last 24 hours.

Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, said that the new cases consist of 157 males and 87 females with the youngest being a three-month-old infant and the oldest aged 85.

At the same time, Kagwe reported that 40 people had been discharged from various hospitals and home-based care across the country after full recovery raising the total number of recoveries to 24,621.

But on a sad note, two more patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the death toll to 691.

The new cases are distributed in the counties as follows: Nairobi 63, Nakuru 58, Kisii 23, Garissa 16, Kisumu 14, and Mombasa 13.

Kiambu 10, Busia 9, Trans Nzoia 7, Turkana 6, Kajiado 5, Kericho 5, Uasin Gishu, Narok, Laikipia, Siaya each 2 cases.

Kakamega County, Marsabit, Bungoma, Meru, Murangá, Nyeri and Tharaka Nithi Counties each have one case.

Meanwhile, President Uhuru will address the nation on Monday on re-opening the country.

The country has been on a partial lockdown since March when the first COVID-19 case was recorded.

However, the rising number of new cases may force the Government to extend some of the containment measures for fear of a second wave.

