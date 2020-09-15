Tuesday, September 15, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 96 new Covid-19 infections increasing the country’s case load to 36,301.

Speaking during the daily briefing on the status of Covid-19 in the country, Health CAS, Dr Mercy Mwangangi, revealed that the new infections were detected from 3,270 samples in the last 24 hours.

The new cases consist of 92 Kenyans and 4 foreigners while theyoungest infected individual was a one-year-old and the oldest was 81 years old.

In terms of gender, 70 of the new infections are men and 26 women.

At the same time, Dr Mwangangi announced 121 recoveries, 97 from the home-based care program while 24 were discharged from various hospitals across the country.

This brings the number of recoveries to 23,364.

Sadly, 10 patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours raising the death toll to 634

Meanwhile, Kenyans have been urged not to drop their guard yet despite the declining cases over fears of a second Covid-19 wave.

The Kenyan DAILY POST