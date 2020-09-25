Friday, September 25, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 218 new COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s caseload to37,707.

In a statement to the media, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases were detected from 5,424 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The new cases consist of 200 Kenyans and 8 foreigners with the youngest new patient being a one-year-old and the oldest a 78-year-old.

In terms of gender, 159 were males and 59 females.

At the same time, the CS reported that 170 more patients have recovered and been discharged – 91 from various hospitals and 79 from the home-based care programme, bringing the total number of recoveries to 24,504.

However, the number of fatalities has continued to go up after 13 more people succumbed to the virus raising the death toll to 682.

The new cases are distributed in counties as follows: Nairobi (68), Kisii (28), Mombasa (21), Kisumu (19), Kiambu (13), Kajiado (11), Busia 10 (10), Machakos (8), Tharaka Nithi (6),Garissa (6), Taita Taveta (5), Nakuru (4), Uasin gishu (3), Narok (2), Laikipia (2), Kakamega (2), Kericho (2) and Homa Bay (1) case.

