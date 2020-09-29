Tuesday, September 29, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 210 new Covid-19 cases bringing the country’s caseload to 38,378.

In a statement to the media, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases were detected from3, 604 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The new cases consist of 127 males and 83 females with the youngest being a 6-month old infant and oldest 91.

All the news cases are Kenyans except 10 who are foreigners.

At the same time, 59 people have recovered from the deadly virus – 49 from home-based care program and 10 from various hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries to 24, 740.

Sadly, seven patients have succumbed to the disease raising the death toll to 707.

“Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones” read a statement from CS Mutahi Kagwe.

The new cases are distributed in the counties as follows; Nairobi 55, Kericho 36,Kitui 24, Kiambu 21, Nakuru 19, Mombasa 15, Kisumu 10, Kisii 8, Kilifi 6, Turkana 5, Embu 4, Wajir 2, Machakos 1, Kakamega 1, Nandi 1, Kwale 1 and Kajiado 1.

