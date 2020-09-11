Friday, September 11, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 190 new Covid-19 cases pushing the case load in the country to 35,793.

Speaking during the daily briefing on the status of Covid-19 in the country, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the new infections were detected from 4,609 samples over the last 24 hours.

The new cases consist of 182 Kenyan citizens while 8 were foreigners.

In terms of gender, males accounted for 136 infections while females accounted for 55 of the new infections with the youngest new patient being a one-year-old infant while the oldest is an 85 year old.

At the same time, the CS announced that four more patients have succumbed to the virus raising Kenya’s death toll to 616.

But on a positive note, 395 patients have been declared Covid-19 free and discharged.

From the new recoveries, 116 were from home-based care and 279 from various hospitals across the country.

This brings the total number of recoveries in the country to 22,442.

The new cases are distributed in counties as follows: Nairobi 65, Kitui 27, Mombasa 16, Uasin Gishu 13, Embu 10, Kisii 9, Garissa, Kajiado and Kiambu 6 each, Nakuru, Meru, Kericho and Narok 4 each, Kisumu, Trans Nzoia, Bomet and Busia 2 each, Murang’a, Bungoma, Kakamega and Kilifi 1 each.

The Kenyan DAILY POST