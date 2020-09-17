Thursday, September 17, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 183 new COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s caseload to 36,576.

Speaking during the daily briefing on the status of Covid-19 in the country, Health CAS Dr. Mercy Mwangangi, said that the new infections were detected froma sample of 4, 188 in the last 24 hours.

The new cases consist of 169 Kenyans and 14 foreigners withthe youngest being 7 a month old infant and the oldest 80 years.

In terms of gender, 131 are male and 52 are female.

At the same time, Dr. Mwangangi announced that82 people have recovered bringing the total number of recoveries to 23, 611.

Sadly,5 more patients have succumbed to the deadly virus raising the death toll in the country to 642.

The new cases are distributed in the country as follows: Nairobi 54, Kisumu 26, Mombasa 20, Trans Nzoia 16,Kericho 11, Nakuru 10, Kisii 7, Machakos6, Embu 5, Turkana 5, Lamu, Nyeri, Siaya, Kiambu 3cases each, Kajiado, Busia, Homa Bay, Kilifi and Samburu 2 cases, Kakamega and Embu onecase each.

