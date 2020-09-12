Saturday, September 12, 2020 – Kenya has recorded176 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours bringing the country’s case load to 35,969.

Speaking during the daily briefing on the status of Covid-19 in the country, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that the new cases were detected from 4,115 samples in various labs around the country.

The new cases consist of 171 Kenyan citizens while 5 are foreigners with 132 being males persons and 44 females.

The youngest infected person was a 3-month-old infant and the oldest was a 78-year-old

At the same time, Mr. Kagwe announced that a total of 329 patients have recovered with 43 from the home-based care programme and 286 from various hospitals.

Sadly, three more patients have succumbed raising the death toll in the country to 619.

The new cases are distributed as follows in the country: Nairobi 32, Nakuru 29, Mombasa 22, Kajiado 14, Kisii 9, kiambu 7, Garissa, Nyeri, Migori, Kisumu and Vihiga 6 each, Uasin Gishu, Kwale and Meru 5 cases each, Narok 3, Kericho, Nyandarua, Busia and Kitui cases 2 each, Murang’a. Homabay, Kilifi, Laikipia, Embu, Machakos and Baringo, a case each.

