Sunday, September 20, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 152 new Covid-19 cases bringing the country’s total caseload to 36,981.

In a statement to the media, the Health Ministry announced that the new cases were detected from 2,224 samples in the last 24 hours.

So far, the Ministry of Health has carried out 516,706 tests.

The youngest patient is a 3-year-old child while the oldest is 89.

At the same time, 110 recoveries were recorded bringing total recoveries to 23, 887.

39 of the new recoveries were from home-based care, while 71 were from the various hospitals across the country.

Sadly, two patients have succumbed to the virus, pushing the total number of fatalities in the country to 648

The new cases are distributed in the counties is as follow: Nairobi 34, Mombasa 24, Kisii 20, Kiambu 19, Kisumu 19, Nakuru 10, Turkana 8, Kajiado 3, Kakamega 2, Meru 2, Embu 2, Kericho 1, Marsabit 1, Nyamira 1, Samburu 1, Siaya 1, Uasin Gishu 1, Taita Taveta 1, Machakos 1 and Murang’a 1.

The Kenyan DAILY POST