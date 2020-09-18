Friday, September 18, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 148 new COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s caseload to 36,724.

In a statement to newsrooms, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the new infections were detected from a sample of 2,438 in the last 24 hours.

So far, Kenya has tested a cumulative sample of 511, 614.

The new cases consist of 145 Kenyans and three foreigners.

In terms of gender, 105 are male and 43 female with the youngest being a two-year-old infant and the oldest 75.

At the same time, the CS revealed that 98 people have been discharged from various hospitals across the country bringing the number of recoveries to 23, 709.

But on a sad note, 4 more patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the total number of fatalities to 646.

The new cases are distributed in the counties as follows: Mombasa 40, Nairobi 32, Laikipia, 15, Kiambu, 11, Nakuru 7, Embu 7, Uasin Gishu 6, Kajiado, Taita Taveta 5, Kisumu, Kitui 4 cases each, Trans Nzoia 3, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kwale, Machakos, Makueni and Murang’a one case each.

