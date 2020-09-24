Thursday, September 24, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 141 new COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s caseload to 37,489.

Speaking during the daily briefing on the status of COVID-19 in the country, Health CAS Dr. Mercy Mwangangi said the new cases were detected from 3,307 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The new cases consist of 134 Kenyan nationals and seven foreigners with the youngest new patient being a four-year-old and the oldest being a 74-year-old.

At the same time, Dr. Mwangangi reported that 81 patients have been discharged – 69 from various hospitals and 12 from the home-based care programme bringing the total number of recoveries in the country so far to 24,334.

But on a sad note, five more patients have succumbed to COVID-19 bringing the total number of fatalities recorded so far to 669.

Trans Nzoia County has emerged as the new breeding ground for the virus after recording 28 positive cases.

The cases are distributed across the country as follows: Nakuru 24, Nairobi 14, Migori 8, Turkana 5, Bungoma 2, Murang’a, Busia, Nyeri, and Vihiga one case each.

The Kenyan DAILY POST