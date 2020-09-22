Tuesday, September 22, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 139 new COVID-19 infections bringing the caseload in the country to 37,218.

Speaking during the daily coronavirus press addresses, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr. Mercy Mwangangi said the new infections were detected from 1,774 samples tested within the last 24 hours.

The new cases consist of 125 Kenyans and 14 foreigners.

In terms of gender, 112 are males while 22 are females with the youngest being 4 years old and the oldest 82.

At the same time, Dr. Mwangangi announced that 198 patients also recovered from the disease, 46 of them under the Home Based Care programme while 152 were discharged from various facilities across the country bringing the total number of recoveries thus far to 24,147.

Sadly, 9 people succumbed to the virus raising fatalities to 659.

The new cases are distributed across various counties as follows: Nairobi (46), Kisumu (44), Mombasa (9), Kajiado (9), Kericho (9), Kiambu (9), Laikipia (4), Machakos (3), Nakuru (2), Garissa (1), Kirinyaga (1), Kisii (1), Makueni (1), Meru (1), Embu (1) and Turkana (1).

