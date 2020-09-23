Wednesday, September 23, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 130 new COVID-19 cases bringing the caseload in the country to 37,348.

Speaking during the daily briefing on the status of COVID-19 in the country, HealthCS Mutahi Kagwe said the new infections were detected after testing of 3,874 samples in various labs in the country.

So far, Kenya has conducted 523,998 tests since the first case was announced in the country in March.

The new cases consist of 123 Kenyans and seven foreigners with the youngest new patient being a three-year-old and the oldest being a 90 year old.

In terms of gender, 89 are males and 41 females.

At the same time, the CS reported that 106 Covid-19 patients had been discharged – 81 from various hospitals and 25 from the home-based care programme bringing the total number of recoveries to 24,253.

Sadly, five more patients succumbed to the disease raising Kenya’s total death toll to 664.

The new cases are distributed in counties as follows: Nairobi 35, Kiambu 23, Kisumu 19, Mombasa 14, Uasin Gishu 8, Kericho 6, Kisii 5, Busia 5, Kilifi 5, Bomet 2, Narok 2, Meru 1, Siaya 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Turkana 1, Kajiado 1, Machakos 1.

