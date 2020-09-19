Saturday, September 19, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 105 new Covid-19 cases bringing the country’s caseload to 36, 829.

In a statement to media houses,the Ministry of Health through CS Mutahi Kagwe announced that the new cases were detected from 2,868 samples in the last 24 hours.

Cumulatively, Kenya has carried out 514,482 tests since March when the first case was detected in the country.

The new cases consist of 103 Kenyans and two foreigners with the youngest being 2 years old and the oldest being 75 years old.

In terms of gender, 83 of the new cases are males while 22 are females.

The Health Ministry also announced 68 new recoveries – 38 people from the home-based care system and 30 from various hospitals across the country.

This brings the total number of recoveries to 23, 777

No deaths were reported between Friday and Saturday hence the death toll stands at 646.

The cases are distributed across the country as follows: Nairobi 33, Busia 15, Mombasa 9, Bungoma 8, Kiambu 4, Nakuru 4, Bomet 4, Garissa 4, Taita Taveta 4, Kajiado 3, Kakamega 3, Kisumu 3, Machakos 2, Meru 2, Kitui 2, Trans Nzoia 2, Murang’a 1, Nyeri and Laikipia 1 case each.

