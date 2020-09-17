Thursday, September 17, 2020- Kenya Mpya buses that ply the Nairobi –Thika route are notorious for flouting traffic rules and endangering many lives.

The buses that are allegedly owned by the family of Kirinyaga Woman Rep, Purity Ngirici, are once on the spot after a reckless driver knocked down and killed a cyclist along Thika Road.

The cyclist has been identified simply as Caleb, a member of Belac Cyclists.

Netizens have condemned the incident and called on relevant authorities to stop this madness before more lives are lost at the hands of these morons.

See the photos from the accident scene and reactions below.













The Kenyan DAILY POST