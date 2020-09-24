Thursday September 24, 2020 – Plans are underway to hand more power to the military under President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

According to sources, Uhuru is set to hand over a key police duty to the Kenya Air Force, with his confidence in the military discipline a key factor.

He reportedly believes that the military is better suited in handling security matters.

The Government wants to hand over the management of state-owned aircraft to Kenya Air Force.

The military will take over all planes owned by the Kenya Police, Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), Kenya Forest Service (KFS), KenGen, Kenya Power, Ketraco and other parastatals.

Reports allege that Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyamabai, discussed the plan with Kenya Air Force Commander, Major General Francis Ogolla, on Tuesday at Wilson Airport.

“They are now awaiting an Executive Order to effect these planned changes.”

“The military will take over the planes,” an officer detailed the plan in an interview.

The National Police Service manages over 7 planes and has 21 pilots situated at the Wilson Airport.

One of the planes is tasked with escorting the President and his family.

Sources added that Kenyatta is also keen on handing key duties in the Ministry of Lands to the military.

These developments come a few days after the Kenya Defence Forces was ordered to take over the management of the Kenya Meat Commission.

The Law Society of Kenya, however, moved to court to block the decision, arguing that it is unconstitutional.

The Kenyan DAILY POST