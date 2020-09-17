Thursday September 17, 2020 – Senators have carried out their own parallel investigation into the KEMSA case with several top agency officials grilled in Parliament.

On Thursday, Meru Senator Mithika Linturi exposed the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) after the body’s CEO Bernard Njiraini was grilled by Senators.

Njiraini appeared before the Senate to certify whether PPEs and masks supplied to KEMSA met quality standards.

The Jubilee Senator alleged that he had details of a female committee member at KEBS who was one of the directors at a firm that supplied personal protective equipment, face masks, ventilators and syringe pumps, patient monitors among other items to KEMSA.

The firm was reportedly awarded a tender worth Ksh 307 million by KEMSA.

It also supplied dialysis machines (used to treat chronic kidney diseases) to over 90 hospitals in the country.

“KEMSA’s decision to undertake direct procurement resulted in deliberately monopolizing the market for reagents and consumables in favour of the firm,” a report presented to the Senate added.

Narok Senator, Ledama ole Kina, questioned Njiraini on whether the KEBS officials had registered other companies that supplied PPEs and masks to KEMSA at inflated prices.

Njiriani defended his staff from all allegations made and also clarified that the controversial decision to scrap off the Pharmacy and Poisons Board which was mandated to inspect imported goods was ordered by the Health Ministry.

“The decision to remove PPB is a prerogative of the Ministry of Health,” Njiriani stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST