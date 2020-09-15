Tuesday, September 15, 2020 – The Kenyan entertainment industry has been dealt a huge blow following the demise of talented actress, Pretty Mutave.

The cause of death of the celebrated Swahili actress known for her roles on Maza and Aziza has not yet been established.

From her social media activity, she was active until August 30th 2020.

Citizen TV’s Swahili news anchor, Rashid Abdall,a announced the sad news on Instagram.

“#sisemikitu Japo kazi ya Mungu haina makosa lakini msiba hauna mazoea.

@prettymutave kipaji chako kikawe nuru kwa malaika. Mola ailaze roho yako pema peponi Inshallah.

Heshima na kipaji chako vitadumu milele”.

Check out some of her photos below.









The Kenyan DAILY POST