Wednesday, September 30, 2020 – Kieni MP Kanini Kega, has promised Deputy President William Ruto of dire consequences for skipping the Covid-19 conference, hosted by President Uhuru Kenyatta at KICC.

Speaking yesterday, Kega, who is also the National budget and appropriation committee chair, stated that the DP should be penalised for neglecting his duties.

“There is absolutely no reason why the Deputy President would skip a state event, so we want to tell him, we cannot be appropriating funds to your office yet you are not ready to discharge the responsibilities that have been given to you by the constitution of assisting and deputizing the president,” Kega stated.

Jubilee vice chairperson David Murathe interpreted Ruto’s absence to mean that he did not care about the party’s well-being.

“You are a lame duck, I am heeding the ground, I do not need you,” Murathe interpreted Ruto’s message.

He added that the DP had gone on record saying that he did not have any work assigned to him and that Interior CS Fred Matiang’i had taken over his duties.

