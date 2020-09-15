Tuesday September 15, 2020 – Kandara MP, Alice Muthoni Wahome, has sued President Uhuru Kenyatta for allowing Nairobi Metropolitan Service boss, Major General Mohamed Badi to attend Cabinet meetings.

The MP, through lawyer Gitonga Mureithi, wants the court to bar Maj-Gen Badi from attending Cabinet meetings pending the hearing of the suit.

Wahome, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, claims that Badi’s move to take the oath of secrecy on September 10th, in order to attend Cabinet meetings, is a breach of the Constitution.

“He has not been appointed to the Cabinet as provided for in the Constitution and thus his appointment is illegal and void,” the MP said in court documents.

Wahome wants the court to declare Badi’s inclusion in the Cabinet meeting unconstitutional, illegal, and void.

She also wants the Secretary to the Cabinet to be directed to exclude Badi from meetings in keeping his functions as outlined in Article 154 of the Constitution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST