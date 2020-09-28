Monday September 28, 2020 – Kandara MP, Alice Wahome, made headlines on Saturday after claiming that she will tender her resignation following Chief Justice David Maraga’s advisory to the President to dissolve Parliament.

Wahome’s move was announced by Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Nelson Havi, who said that the legislator is among few who have announced that they will resign from their seats.

But in a statement to Kenyans on Sunday, Wahome noted that the directive by Maraga affected a wide range of politicians holding different positions, not just MPs, insisting that she will not resign from her seat.

“I have seen a post by LSK President Nelson Havi circulating in the social media that I will resign from the Kandara Parliamentary seat by reason of CJ Maraga’s advisory of dissolution of Parliament.”

“The advisory is directed against Parliament, not individual members. I am not resigning,” read her statement.

Wahome urged Parliament to move with speed to enforce the two-thirds gender rule and wants the bill tabled in order for them to pass it.

The Kenyan DAILY POST