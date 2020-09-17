Thursday, September 17, 2020 – Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala, has said Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya is boot-licking President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Chief Raila Odinga so that he cannot be prosecuted over corruption.

Over the last two months, Oparanya who is also the Chairman of the Council of Governors has been appearing with Uhuru and Raila and this, according to Malala, is one way of escaping prosecution.

Malala said that the Governor has misappropriated Sh 467 million meant for fighting coronavirus in Kakamega County.

“Governor @GovWOparanyamust account for the over 467 Million Corona funds given to Kakamega County before he even dreams of closing up the health care services in the County,” Malala said.

Malala’s sentiments were echoed by a Kakamega resident who has said the Governor is a corrupt leader and a sore loser.

“I live in Kakamega County and I must say oparanya didn’t put any measures in place to protect his people against #COVID19. I believe most of the people living in Kakamega will agree with me on this. Oparanya embezzled all the funds that were allocated to the county,” Laurent Vieliza said

The Kenyan DAILY POST