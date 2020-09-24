Thursday September 24, 2020 – Kenyans on social media have warned Deputy President William Ruto against associating himself with Jubilee Party because the party has already been hijacked by political conmen and thugs.

On Wednesday, Jubilee Party Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, announced that the ruling party will not field a candidate in Msambweni despite the fact that a close ally of Ruto had applied for the ticket.

However, the DP who appeared sad, told the media that the decision was communicated before he was informed or consulted – but grudgingly accepted it.

Jubilee Party leaders arrived at that decision without consulting Ruto who is the Deputy Party Leader and Kenyans have asked the DP to start charting his own path to avoid embarrassment in 2022.

Here are some comments from Kenyans….

“Disingenuous handshake is busy destroying democracy, it was fruitless from the start. Msambweni people have been given limited options to choose their leader. My critical analysis is that the Jubilee party is undergoing backward metastasis, most likely it will not field in a presidential candidate in 2022. Tumejipanga,” said Kamau Waruiru

“Unconscious state of Jubilee was protracted by ODM. Opting not to field a candidate is also a signal of looming realignment. Hustler nation must reign,” Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruyoit lamented.

“Wangwana, now that the bromance between Raila and president Uhuru behooves them not to field candidates against each other should we be prepared for a scenario where Jubilee Party will not field a presidential candidate against ODM’s candidate in 2022?” nominated Senator and close Ruto ally Millicent Omanga said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST