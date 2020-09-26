Saturday, 26 September 2020 – Celebrity criminal, Joseph Irungu, who is popularly known as Jowie, bagged himself a very beautiful wife by the name Ella.

Jowie and Ella recently left tongues wagging after they unfollowed each other and deleted all photos and videos that they had taken together.

Netizens thought that their marriage had hit a snag as predicted but it later emerged that they were just chasing clout.

They resurfaced with an intimate bedroom video to prove that they are still together.

Ella, in a latest juicy photo that she posted on her Instagram page, paraded her flat tummy and juicy curves.

This lady has a banging body.

See the hot photo.

