Friday, 25 September 2020 – Jowie and his sexy slay queen wife, Ella, raised eyebrows but after they unfollowed each other on Instagram a few days ago.

Ella went ahead and posted cryptic messages that left Netizens wondering whether their hyped marriage has ended in premium tears as predicted.

Ella has shut down break up rumours after posting a video in bed with her criminal celebrity husband.

Ella captioned the steamy video,

‘Premium disappointment and confusion is what you will get if you continue minding our businesses negatively..’

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST