Sunday, September 13, 2020 – Citizen TV news anchor, Jeff Koinange, has penned a glowing tribute to hiselder brother, Waiganjo Mbiyu, who passed away in a road accident.

Waiganjo, who is was one of the ten kids sired by the late former Minister Mbiyu Koinange and his two wives, passed on in a road accident after his car rolled on the Mau-Narok Road several times.

Waiganjo was driving to his farm in Mau-Narok from Nakuru town, when the fatal incident occurred

Taking to his social media platform, Jeff described the late as a ‘gentle soul with a heart of gold’

“Still trying to come to terms with the fact that you are no longer with us, my big brother and my friend.

Yours was a gentle soul with a heart of gold!

“You will be sorely missed and this pain will not go away anytime soon!

We loved you but god loved you more, father abraham! #ripdavidwaiganjombiyu #tillwemeetagain

Below are some photos of the late Waiganjo.







