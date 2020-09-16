Wednesday, 16 September 2020 – Jared Nevaton’s baby mama and Citizen TV anchor, Lillian Muli, has invaded Instagram with hot photos parading her hot bikini body and left online hyenas zooming in to get the best view of her goodies.

The mother of two, who was at the Coast enjoying a short vacation with trusted friends, rocked a tiny bikini outfit and showed what she hides inside the figure hugging dresses that she rocks when reading news.

Lillian has added weight but her body still looks hot.

Check out the photos.





Here are more photos from the vacation.









The Kenyan DAILY POST