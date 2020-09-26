Saturday, 26 September 2020 – A few months ago, Kiss 100 presenter, Jalang’o, was roasted badly after blogger Edgar Obare exposed how he has been chewing slay queens in rented apartments together with members of his boys club.

Edgar Obare leaked chats from a WhatsApp group of Jalang’o’s boys club, where they were bragging how they chew city slay queens in turns.

One of the group members betrayed the ‘boys’ and leaked their private conversations to Edgar Obare.

The controversial radio presenter has resurfaced with members of his notorious boys club.

He posted a photo chilling with his boys and celebrated their friendship saying, ‘Not everybody should be your friend… if you find 5…6…or 7 you are lucky… I am lucky’

