Monday, 28 September 2020 – A few days ago, celebrity criminal Jowie Irungu and his slay queen wife, Ella, left tongues wagging after they unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted all the photos and videos that they had taken together.

Jealous Kenyans started celebrating thinking that their hyped marriage had ended in tears as predicted.

However, it later emerged that Jowie and Ella were just chasing clout to promote his new gospel song that he released on Friday.

Ella shared a steamy bedroom video with her husband the same day he released his new song to confirm that they are still together and left haters in confusion

Ella, in a latest post on Instagram, once again proved that their love is getting stronger after she posted beautiful photos goofing around with her criminal husband.

The petite lady, a former model with a city modelling agency, posted the photos on her Instagram page and captioned them, ‘And to wake up..knowing that God is on our side is enough.’

The Kenyan DAILY POST