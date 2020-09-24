Thursday, 24 September 2020 – Some ladies have turned their boyfriends into money minting projects.

They think their boyfriends should take care of all their financial problems.

However, some men are wise enough to say no to money loving women or rather gold-diggers, who think that the gap in between their legs guarantees them favours from men.

An unidentified man has been labelled a hero by the male fraternity, after he put his money loving girlfriend in her right place.

The lady had turned her boyfriend into a small bank and the wise man had to escape the trap before it was too late.

Follow this WhatsApp conversation that will make your day.