Sunday, 27 September 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered clubs to be shut down following the surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Everytime State House announces that President Uhuru Kenyatta will address the nation, Kenyans eagerly wait to hear whether he will open the bars.

But the President has continued extending the closure of bars and according to Dennis Itumbi, Uhuru will issue another directive ordering the bars to remain closed for another 30 days during his state address on Tuesday.

In the neighbouring Tanzania, life is normal and revellers are partying hard amid the pandemic.

Capital FM’s Dj Joe Mfalme was in Dar es Salaam over the weekend killing a party at a club that was packed.

He shared photos on his Instagram page and Kenyans flooded his timeline expressing their disappointment with the Kenyan Government.