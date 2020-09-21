Monday, 21 September 2020 – The party life in South Africa is lit after months of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Notorious socialite, Zodwa Wabantu, is back to her usual business of hosting club shows and entertaining thirsty men.

In this latest video that she shared, a sex starved reveller was spotted pouring alcohol on her booty and admiring it.

The 35 year old socialite, who has a booty to die for, is among the oldest socialites in Africa.

Watch this video that she posted to show you how the weekend was lit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST