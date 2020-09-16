Wednesday, September 16, 2020 – They say age is just a number and true love comes in all sizes and shapes.

However, when a man weds a woman who is significantly older than him, it gets people talking.

A case in point is this 32-year old guy by the name Michael, who has become a subject of intense discussion on social media after he married a 54-year old American grandma.

The love birds were featured in TLC’s reality show dubbed 90 Day Fiancé where they show how they fell in love and tied the knot in a colorful ceremony in Nigeria.

While sharing photos from their wedding on Instagram, the couple wrote:

“True love stands by each other’s side on good days and stands closer on bad days.

“Happy married life to us! Thank you all for your prayers and support.

#happyeverafter,’

According to reports, Michael was denied a K1 visa to the USA before their wedding.

Check out the photos.































The Kenyan DAILY POST