Sunday, 13 September 2020 – In a past interview, Betty Kyallo’s slay queen sister, Mercy, said that she is not in a hurry to get married.

The curvy businesslay, who runs Yalo Leather Shop, a high end fashion company, claimed that her busy schedule as a businesslady has intefered with her dating life.

She further claimed that she is enjoying life as a single lady.

But a photo that she shared has left Netizens wondering whether she has finally found a man to warm her bed.

Mercy posted a photo holding hands with an undentified man while having some nice moments together in the park.

Her online in-laws are asking whether she has finally found a Mr Right.

See the photo.

