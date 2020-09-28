Monday, 28 September 2020 – Pastor James Maina Ng’ang’a, the founder of Neno Evangelism Centre, has been operating from his Kajiado home since March, when the first case of coronavirus was reported in the country.

Ng’ang’a is broadcasting his sermons through Sasa TV, a Christian TV station that he runs from his Kajiado home.

While speaking in a recent interview, the controversial preacher said that he is not planning to come to the city anytime soon.

He feels comfortable at his home in Kajiado, which has a worship centre where he runs his preaching from.

Ng’ang’a seems to have changed his preaching attire after relocating to Maasai land.

He was fond of rocking sharp designer suits when preaching but his latest attire has left Kenyans wondering whether he is going bonkers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST