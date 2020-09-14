Monday, September 14, 2020 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, could be on Deputy President William Ruto’s payroll going by what he wrote on social media on Monday.

Since the day he was deported to Canada by Uhuru’s administration, Miguna has been abusing President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader, Raila Odinga,l on a daily basis.

He has been referring to Uhuru as a “despot” and Raila Odinga as a political conman or Mr Handchieth.

Miguna, who is a lawyer by profession, has not been abusing Deputy President William Ruto and this is the reason many Kenyans wonder whether the general is on the DP’s payroll.

When a curious Kenyan asked the general about the character of Ruto, Miguna was full of praise for the second in command saying that he was not the one who ordered police to demolish his house in Runda and send him to exile in Canada.

Here is what Miguna Miguna wrote.

