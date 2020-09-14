Monday, September 14, 2020 – Former IEBC Commissioner, Dr Rosylene Akombe has made remarks that may be construed to mean that she supports the Husler movement.

The Hustler movement is a term associated with Deputy President William Ruto supporters who comprise of boda boda riders, mechanics, mama mbogas and ‘kawaida Kenyans’ across the country.

On Sunday, COTU Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, said that Ruto, who is the head of the Hustler movement, cannot win the 2022 presidential bid.

Atwoli, who has been holding a series of political gatherings at his Kajiado home also hinted that President Uhuru Kenyatta may vie for a third term once the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is passed by Kenyans.

But Akombe, who is in exile in the United States said Kenyans should not be intimidated by Atwoli’s remarks and they have to reject the BBI nonsense.

“Please do not dismiss Atwoli.”

“He has told you what they have been plotting during the lock-down.”

“Don’t despair either.”

“You have the power to change the destiny planned by evil men.”

“You are not helpless or powerless.”

“You have agency.”

“Sovereign power rests with you #BBINonsense,” Akombe said on Monday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST