Monday, 21 September 2020 – Controversial Kikuyu singer, Muigai Wa Njoroge, is a polygamous man, something that he is not ashamed to let the world know.

Njogu’s first wife is called Njeri, the woman he married when he had nothing while his second wife or rather ‘gachungwa’ is called Stacey.

Stacey is almost half the age of his first wife.

On Sunday evening, the vocal singer left Netizens talking after he posted a photo goofing around with his second wife, Stacey.

In the photo that has caused murmurs in the internet, Stacey was holding Muigai tightly like a teenage boy, with her left hand resting on his arms.





Interestingly, Muigai’s co-wives enjoy a cordial relationship.

Recently, the singer shared a photo of his two wives enjoying great moments together while holding hands in unity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST