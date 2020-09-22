Tuesday, 22 September 2020 – Former Gichugu MP, Martha Karua, who is nicknamed ‘The Iron Lady’ because of her no-nonsense character, has excited Netizens after she posted nice photos slaying during her birthday.

Karua, who was linked to an illicit affair with Catholic priest, Father Wamugunda, sometime back, rocked a beautiful Kitenge dress and slayed like a college girl.

Despite turning 63 and being a grandmother, Karua doesn’t look a day over 50 years.

See photos of the ‘Iron Lady’ looking like a snack.





The Kenyan DAILY POST