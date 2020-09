Monday, 14 September 2020 – Slay queen city pastor, Lucy Natasha, left fans with speculations after she shared photos goofing around with a man of Ethiopian origin.

The curvy pastor, who was linked to a sexual affair with Governor Sonko sometime back, had been invited to Ethiopia for New Year celebrations.

She was being fed like a baby by the man and in return, she also fed him.

Fans were left questioning whether the pretty preacher has finally found love.

See photos.





The Kenyan DAILY POST